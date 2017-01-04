Ocala's News Talk

At The Source WOCA, we understand that reaching listeners is crucial to deliver news, traffic, sports and information; Read More
Veterans are 45 percent more likely to start their own businesses than non-military citizens, according to the Small Business Administration.
Author: Will Carr
Posted: January 4, 2017, 4:00 pm
At least 103 people were injured -- three seriously -- when a commuter train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, FOX5 reported.
Posted: January 4, 2017, 3:55 pm
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating after a 14-year-old was found shot in the head in a vehicle in east Charlotte Monday night.
Author: Fox46Charlotte
Posted: January 4, 2017, 3:38 pm
Surveillance photos show two people who were arrested at the Vikings game on Sunday brought climbing equipment and a sign through security by concealing them in winter clothes.
Author: Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
Posted: January 4, 2017, 4:00 pm
Right-hander will shift to bullpen in effort to limit wear and tear on his elbow
Posted: January 4, 2017, 3:27 pm
The rich get richer with Jonathan Cooper heading to Dallas.
Author: Cameron DaSilva
Posted: January 4, 2017, 3:21 pm
Five freshmen Congressmen (all with military backgrounds): Why we support Mattis for Defense Secretary
Over the past eight years we have seen America’s standing in the world deteriorate.
Author: Rep. Jack Bergman
Posted: January 4, 2017, 10:00 am
There is overwhelming evidence to support a hopeful and optimistic outlook for the 115th Congress. Through a rare opportunity enabled by unified government we can pursue impactful and effective conservative policy.
Author: Mark Walker
Posted: January 4, 2017, 9:00 am
Two more weeks until the new administration begins!
Author: John Stossel
Posted: January 4, 2017, 5:00 am