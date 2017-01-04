Ocala's News Talk

Top News Stories

FOX News

Veterans move from military force to workforce with help from start-up experts
Veterans are 45 percent more likely to start their own businesses than non-military citizens, according to the Small Business Administration.
Author: Will Carr
Posted: January 4, 2017, 4:00 pm
More than 100 injured when train derails in Brooklyn
At least 103 people were injured -- three seriously -- when a commuter train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, FOX5 reported.
Posted: January 4, 2017, 3:55 pm
Officer's 14-year-old son dies in the hospital after found shot in the head
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating after a 14-year-old was found shot in the head in a vehicle in east Charlotte Monday night.
Author: Fox46Charlotte
Posted: January 4, 2017, 3:38 pm




Top Sports News

FOX News

Surveillance photos show how protesters brought climbing gear to stadium for Vikings game
Surveillance photos show two people who were arrested at the Vikings game on Sunday brought climbing equipment and a sign through security by concealing them in winter clothes.
Author: Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
Posted: January 4, 2017, 4:00 pm
D-backs bring back De La Rosa on minor-league deal
Right-hander will shift to bullpen in effort to limit wear and tear on his elbow
Posted: January 4, 2017, 3:27 pm
Report: Cowboys add another first-rounder to their offensive line
The rich get richer with Jonathan Cooper heading to Dallas.
Author: Cameron DaSilva
Posted: January 4, 2017, 3:21 pm




Top Politics & Opinions

FOX News

Five freshmen Congressmen (all with military backgrounds): Why we support Mattis for Defense Secretary
Over the past eight years we have seen America’s standing in the world deteriorate.
Author: Rep. Jack Bergman
Posted: January 4, 2017, 10:00 am
Rep. Mark Walker: We can still save what has been broken by big government. Here’s how
There is overwhelming evidence to support a hopeful and optimistic outlook for the 115th Congress. Through a rare opportunity enabled by unified government we can pursue impactful and effective conservative policy.
Author: Mark Walker
Posted: January 4, 2017, 9:00 am
John Stossel: Why I hope Trump will break many of his promises (and soon!)
Two more weeks until the new administration begins!
Author: John Stossel
Posted: January 4, 2017, 5:00 am